SUNBURY — Bail for a 19-year-old Trevorton man accused of severely abusing a 3-year-old girl was increased to $500,000 and all charges have been bound over to county court following a two-hour preliminary hearing this morning.

Shamokin District Judge John Gembic increased bail for Jahrid Burgess from $200,000 to $500,000. The hearing was held at Northumberland County Courthouse due to security concerns. About 50 citizens are in the crowd along with at least a dozen probation officers and sheriff office personnel.

The lead investigator into the severe abuse suffered by Arabella Parker testified this morning that the 3-year-old girl suffered 44 injuries in an attack carried out by her mother’s boyfriend, Jahrid Burgess.

Trooper Brian Siebert said 1 hour, 7 minutes passed before ambulance personnel reached Parker due to Burgess’s intentional delays to seek help.

Burgess was arrested Oct. 11 on seven criminal counts including felony aggravated assault.

According to Siebert’s testimony, Parker suffered seizures, was bleeding and unconscious as she lay on the floor inside a rented Trevorton home where she lived with Burgess and her mother, 23-year-old Samantha Delcamp.

Delcamp herself was taken into custody Thursday night and awaits arraignment on child endangerment charges this morning following Burgess’s hearing.

Referring to statements given by Delcamp, Burgess took Delcamp’s cellphone and first called his own mother, a nurse, to help. Siebert said 50 minutes passed before 911 was called.

Siebert read directly from Parker’s medical records documenting injuries she suffered due to physical abuse. He told of the size and location of bruises and abrasions head to toe.

Parker suffered acute head trauma in the attack, Siebert said as he read from the medical records. The child required emergency surgery that resulted in the removal of portions of her brain.

Dr. Paul Bellino’s examination of Parker at Geisinger Medical Center, Danville, found the child suffered a series of internal injuries reflecting a recent history of abuse, Siebert testified. Bellino found that Parker had multiple fractures throughout her rib cage in varying stages of healing, with some injuries having occurred from 2 to 3 weeks prior to the Oct. 10 attack and others 6 to 8 months old.

Parker should have exhibited severe pain due to these ribcage fractures, Siebert testified, citing Bellino’s medical review — pain when raising her arms above her head and even when laughing or breathing.

“Overall, I have no doubt this child is a victim of severe physical abuse,” Siebert quoted Bellino’s medical review. “Any reasonable caregiver would have recognized the child was in severe pain. Any reasonable caregiver would have sought help.”

Siebert remained on the witness stand more than one hour into the hearing, which began at 9:30 a.m. A video recording of Burgess’s comments given to state troopers on the day of his arrest was being shown to the court.