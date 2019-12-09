SUNBURY — Arabella Parker will be cremated after a Northumberland County judge ruled in favor of the 3-year-old girl's aunt during a hearing this morning.
Judge Hugh Jones ordered that Parker's aunt, Mandy Delcamp Kegler, can proceed with burial arrangements for Arabella.
Karl Parker, Arabella’s father, refused to allow Kegler, the child’s legal guardian, to proceed with funeral arrangements even though Kegler was previously granted full custody of the child by the court.
Arabella was admitted to Geisinger Medical Center, in Danville, on Oct. 10 after state troopers said Jahrid Burgess, 19, of Trevorton, beat the child so badly she needed part of her brain removed. Burgess along with Arabella’s mother, Samantha Delcamp, 24, of Trevorton, has been charged with homicide after Arabella succumbed to her injuries on Nov. 22.
Arabella did not have a will so there is no executor to her estate. According to Pennsylvania law, the court proceedings that were held giving Kegler full custody expired when Arabella passed away. A new hearing must be held to appoint an administrator to Arabella’s estate, according to the law. The law states that anyone under indictment for homicide does not have the right to be an administrator.
Karl Parker is currently imprisoned and may be unable to serve as an administrator to Arabella’s estate. That would be up to a judge, the law states.
Kegler said Samantha Delcamp, her sister, agreed to the funeral arrangments. Karl Parker has refused, she said.
Karl Parker is currently incarcerated on robbery charges. He was released from prison in 2018 but had a DUI charge which got his probation revoked. He is currently held at SCI-Coal Township.