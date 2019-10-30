HARRISBURG — A Commonwealth Court judge ruled Wednesday that state officials will be barred from immediately counting the votes cast next Tuesday on a referendum over adding a Victim’s Bill of Rights to the state Constitution until the court case on the measure concludes.
Commonwealth Court Judge Ellen Ceisler noted that the move was unprecedented but concluded that it was necessary.
“No doubt the remedy is rare; as it appears that delaying the certification of the votes to a constitutional amendment has never occurred,” she wrote.
The proposed amendment, though, would have “immediate, profound, and in some instances, irreversible consequences on the constitutional rights of the accused and in the criminal justice system.”
The proposed amendment, which remains on Tuesday’s ballot, passed the Legislature with bipartisan support and Gov. Tom Wolf has backed the proposal. The amendment is part of a national Marsy’s Law campaign for victims’ rights, named for a 1983 California murder victim.
While Ceisler’s ruling bars the state from counting and certifying the results of the vote on the ballot question on Tuesday, if the courts ultimately decide that Marsy’s Law should be allowed to stand, the vote would then be counted to determine if the Constitution should be amended to include the Victim’s Bill of Rights, said Andy Hoover, a spokesman for the ACLU.
Both sides in the dispute said they expect the legal challenge to Marsy’s Law to end up before the state Supreme Court. But whether the state’s top court will be asked to intervene before the election is unclear.
Victims rights advocates are urging voters to show up at the polls and support the proposed Constitutional amendment, said Jennifer Storm, Pennsylvania’s victim advocate. The injunction merely means that the vote won’t be counted until the final decision in the case is made, and if that decision comes from the Supreme Court, Ceisler’s opinion won’t matter in the long run, she said.
“Seeking justice for crime victims has always been an uphill battle. Challenges were, and continue to be, expected,” Storm said. “This is why it is vitally important that each and every Pennsylvania voter goes to the polls on Nov. 5 and votes ‘yes’ to Marsy’s Law.”
The challenge to Marsy’s Law wasn’t filed until Oct. 10 and both victims rights advocates and the Attorney General’s office had urged the court to reject the attempt to freeze the election results. In court, attorneys for the state noted that more than 20,000 people had already voted on the question using absentee ballots.
“The ACLU’s untimely attempt to invalidate the ballot initiative for Marsy’s Law represents an overwhelming disservice to both survivors and voters across Pennsylvania, many of whom have already cast their votes on the Crime Victims’ Rights Amendment,” said Jennifer Riley, state director of the Marsy’s Law campaign.
Riley said advocates as “dismayed” by Ceisler’s decision.
Attorneys in the office of Attorney General Josh Shapiro were studying the judge’s decision Wednesday afternoon to determine how to proceed, said Mark Shade, a Shapiro spokesman.
The League of Women Voters sued to stop the count of the ballot question votes as part of a challenge arguing that the amendment should have been posed as a series of questions instead of one. The American Civil Liberties Union has long-opposed the proposal, arguing that the measure violated the rights of the accused.
The Victim's Bill of Rights proposed in Marsy’s Law would mandate that victims receive notice about court hearings and the release or escape of the accused, protection from the accused, prompt conclusion to the prosecution of the case and the right to confer with prosecutors, according to a summary of the law prepared by legislative staff.
Deputy Attorney General Nicole Boland argued in court that the move to delay counting the votes could deter voters from turning out on Election Day or voting on the question if they do show up at the polls. In addition, she said 22,000 people have already voted on the question using absentee ballots.
Attorney Steven Bizar, representing the League of Women Voters argued in court that not counting the votes immediately would mean that no one would be disenfranchised since the votes would be counted if the courts rule against the legal challenge. If the League of Women Voters and the ACLU are successful there would be no harm in not counting the votes cast on Nov. 5, he said.
“From the start, this case has not been about victims’ rights, but about protecting the rights of Pennsylvania voters. That is what our clients are concerned about here,” Bizar said Wednesday. “When constitutional requirements are skirted, even for good reasons, every one of us suffers. We are very pleased with the Commonwealth Court’s carefully reasoned opinion and ready to press ahead to ensure that the requirements for amending the constitution are met.”