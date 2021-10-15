SUNBURY — The balloons will fly at Spyglass Ridge Winery after a Northumberland County judge granted owners Tom and Tammy Webb a partial injunction to stop Rockefeller Township officials from shutting down any events through the end of October.
President Judge Charles Saylor ruled Friday just six hours before the Hot Air Balloon Festival at Spyglass Ridge Winery was set to begin.
The hearing came to be after Rockefeller Township attorney Jim Best sent Tom Webb a letter stating the township was aware the winery was hosting concerts and they never permitted the Webbs to host the events.
Township Zoning Officer Ed Wenger testified that after 84 concerts held at the winery, he had no idea what was going on at Spyglass.
"I'm not 100 percent what's going on out there," Wenger said, prompting laughter from Spyglass Ridge Winery supporters in the courtroom.
Webb himself testified that after he has never received any sort of letter from the township until Best informed him Spyglass was breaking an ordinance at the end of September.
Saylor said Spyglass events are everywhere between media reports, YouTube videos and on the radio. Saylor said at no point should the township have sent the letter because Spyglass and the township are already in litigation over camping on the property.
Saylor ruled township officials are not to interrupt in any way with the balloon festival, which will feature a Billy Joel Experience tribute band, and 10 hot air balloons through the weekend.
Webb told the court he has one more event which will include a band for a Halloween party at the winery. Saylor said that event would also be protected as long as it was conducted before the end of October.
Best declined comment after the hearing, saying it was "ongoing litigation."
Spyglass attorney Joel Wiest, who led the team of attorneys including Robert Cravitz and Matthew Cravtiz, of Selinsgrove, said he was thankful for Saylor's decision.
"We are thankful and we believe the honorable Judge Saylor ruled fair and impartial," Wiest said.
Wenger said he was told by the township attorneys to inspect the property and to call Webb to inform him he would be coming to the property.
Wenger said Wiest notified him that the only way Wenger would be allowed on the property was to purchase a ticket. Wenger testified he did not plan to buy a ticket to the festival and that if the township ordered him to go and he was allowed access to the property he would have charged the township for his services.
The letter sent by Best should not have been sent, Saylor said because there was already litigation concerning the use of campers on the Spyglass property.
“The cultivation of grapes and the practice of converting those grapes to wine is an agricultural activity and the township has never had any dispute that the Webbs can operate a winery as a matter of right,” Best wrote.
“However, the use of the winery to host festivals and concerts far exceeds even a broad understanding of agricultural activities. The township did not object to Webb’s retail and private venue activities but never permitted them either. It is now clear the focus of Spyglass Ridge Winery has moved from viticulture and reasonable commercial activities incident to the manufacture of wine to being Central Pennsylvania’s premier outdoor concert venue."
The township argued they had no intention of shutting down the festival but Robert Cravitz said he didn't trust their word.
"As we hear what they (Rockefeller Township) are saying, we don't really trust this," he said.
Rockefeller Township officials attempted to get the case thrown out before the hearing began, but Saylor denied the request.
Saylor issued his order and after the proceedings, Webb said he was thankful.
"I respect the judge's decision and we are happy we are allowed to proceed on until we can get another day in court," Webb said. "Let the balloons fly."