SUNBURY — A judge said Scott Schaeffer must file a specific list of items he wants to be tested for DNA before proceeding with a possible exoneration.
On Thursday at the Northumberland County Courthouse, Senior Judge Lawrence Clark Jr. of Dauphin County told Schaeffer's attorney, Joel Wiest, of Sunbury, and Deputy Attorney General Christopher J. Schmidt he wants to see a specific list of evidence Schaeffer wants to be tested regarding the 1986 homicide of Rickey Wolfe.
Schaeffer also filed a Post Conviction Relief Act (PCRA) petition seeking an exoneration but Clark said the petition was filed prematurely. Clark said the petition could be filed if the DNA testing would come back proving Schaeffer's innocence.
Clark did not dismiss the PCRA. Instead, he put it on hold until a decision is made on whether or not the items seeking to be tested will be granted.
Schaeffer, 53, of Sunbury, served 17 years in prison for the 1986 beating death of Wolfe at a Montandon boat launch. He was convicted, along with Billy Hendricks, of Sunbury, and both received life sentences for the killing. In 2007, Schaeffer and Hendricks were granted new trials when evidence emerged showing both men were not at the boat launch the night of the murder. They both pleaded no contest to the crime and were freed that year.
On Thursday, in front of 75 of Schaeffer's friends and family members, Clark told Wiest he needed to file a motion in court listing the 20 items he wanted to test.
"We are happy the process is moving forward. We understand the judge needs a more specific statement regarding the evidence which we will propose to have tested," Wiest said after the hearing. "The information was not available when we filed originally in January but became available after. We made the Attorney General’s office aware of what we were asking for and now will file an appropriate pleading."
Schaeffer said he just wants to clear his name.
"I have said from day one that I did not do this and I only want to help the family of Rickey Wolfe get closure," Schaeffer said. "I am humbled by the amount of support that came here today and especially to stand next to my friend Tim Wolfe."
Tim Wolfe, of Mifflinburg, is the son of Rickey Wolfe. Tim Wolfe said he came to support Schaeffer on Thursday. "I want his name cleared," Tim Wolfe said after the hearing. "I want to see whoever did this face justice."
Clark agreed to a 20-day extension for the new filing.
The Attorney General's office did not comment after the proceeding. It does not comment on ongoing cases.