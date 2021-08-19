SUNBURY — A jury is deliberating this afternoon on the homicide case against accused killer Brian Heffner.
The Commonwealth rested on Wednesday and the defense rested on Thursday morning. After closing arguments from defense attorney Michael McLaughlin, of Danville, and Assistant District Attorney Michael Seward, the lead prosecutor of the case, President Judge Charles Saylor charged the jury with their duties and they started deliberating at 3 p.m.
Heffner is accused by Mount Carmel Township police of firing the gun that killed Maschal, 33, of Mount Carmel Township, in 2017. The victim’s body was found off Route 901 in a wooded section of Mount Carmel Township, east of Locust Gap.
McLaughlin in his closing arguments told the jury that the incident was without intention or malice. Both eye witnesses called the incident an accident, he said.
"This was an accident, ladies and gentlemen, pure and simple," said McLaughlin.
The attorney indicated that the jury should convict Heffner for what he did, not what he didn't do.
Seward said the incident was not an accident in the eyes of the law. Heffner acted with disregard for human life knowing the risk of what he was doing—he know his actions were wrong and he did it anyhow, he said.
Heffner got high, sat in the car behind Maschall and pointed a loaded gun that was cocked and pulled the trigger.
"This was not an accident," Seward repeated several times.
Heffner: Victim was 'like a brother'
Heffner took to the witness stand this morning and wept during portions of his testimony claiming he has no idea if he pulled the trigger that fired the bullet that killed his "best friend" Sean Maschal in 2017.
"He (Maschal) was more than a brother to me," Heffner said while weeping on the stand Thursday morning. "I confiding in him with everything and I was comfortable around him."
Heffner, who admitted to being severely addicted to drugs, told defense attorney Michael Dennehy during testimony that he has no idea if he fired the gun because he was under the influence of bath salts. Heffner testified for nearly an hour and continued to say he was not proud of his past.
“I am from the other side of the tracks,” he said. “I am not proud to say that.”
Heffner said he has been incarcerated in some fashion for most of his life and that he tried to beat a drug addiction to satisfy his mother, but his time ran out when she passed away.
Heffner said the final straw to him abusing drugs, mostly bath salts, was when he lost another family member.
“I lost my whole family,” he said. “I wanted to be clean for mother.”
Heffner said he hung around with Maschal because he was more than a brother. “He was like my family,” he said.
During cross-examination by Assistant District Attorney Michael Seward Heffner was asked about the time he was incarcerated shortly after the incident for a parole violation to the time he was arrested for the homicide, which was several months later.
Seward said during the time he was released from jail on the parole violation why he didn’t tell the police the truth about the incident.
Heffner admitted he lied during his first police interview shortly after the murder.
During his second police interview Heffner said he was still detoxing from the drugs he was taking so he may have left parts of the incident out but said he wanted to tell the truth at that point.
“It tears me up and I am not proud of that,” Heffner said about not going to police the several months he was out of jail after the incident took place.
Heffner sat at the defense table with a pen in his hand during other witness testimony and often times leaned in to speak with his attorney’s. Heffner spoke directly to the jury at times during his testimony and said he was unsure whether or not he shot his best friend.
Witness testimony
On Wednesday, a witness inside the vehicle at the time of the shooting, said Heffner had “his hand in his lap, playing with the gun” while in the backseat of the vehicle and “loading and unloading” the gun while acting “goofy” and “like a little kid,” Robert Villari, 34, of Coal Township, testified.
Villari admitted to having stolen a Smith & Wesson .40-caliber handgun in Ashland and hoped to exchange it for drugs. Villari met up with Heffner, Maschal and David Brown, 37, of Ashland. They drove around together in the Coal Region and the others got high together, according to testimony.
The gun went off while Heffner was holding it, killing Maschal. No one called police, instead Brown stopped on a dirt road known as “Red Ash Road.” Heffner exited the vehicle, opened the front passenger door and Maschal fell to the ground. Heffner checked the victim’s pockets and took his wallet and cell phone, according to testimony.
In the hours before police were notified, the three drove to a home in Ashland, attempted to clean blood from their clothes and bodies, and eventually continued a journey to Lebanon — successfully trading the gun for bath salts. On the way, police said they cleaned blood from the vehicle at a gas station along Interstate 81, dumping some clothing into trash cans. Then they got high from the 3.5 grams of bath salts that they received for the weapon that killed Maschal, according to testimony.
Experts: Bath salts cause 'black outs' and memory loss
Heffner testified that he recalled most of what happened leading up to the gunshot and after, saying the gunshot woke him up. He said he doesn't remember whether he pulled the trigger or not.
Memory loss is consistent with those abusing bath salts, according to Dr. Richard Fischbein, a psychiatrist out of Kingston, who testified as the second and final defense witness that he reviewed Heffner's case and interviewed him twice on July 14, 2019, and July 17, 2021.
A person who experiences a traumatic event could lose those memories, but it is possible to be recalled with therapy or time. A person who used chemicals to get high, such as bath salts, would also be subjected to losing memories, but it would not be possible to recall those memories if they black out, Fischbein testified.
He concluded that Heffner experiences nervousness, anxiety, depression, substance abuse and significant adjustment disorder as he tries to deal with the events of Maschall's death—none of which would hinder his ability to stand trial or comprehend the events of the case.
Bath salts are a manufactured chemical stimulant, often mixed with other various chemicals or drugs, that can cause heart racing, sweating, high alertness, extra energy, paranoia, hallucinations, agitation, and confusion. It can keep a person up for days, which causes that person to eventually nod off or black out, he testified.
"Some of the craziest, most bizarre people I've ever had to treat are people on bathsalts," said Fischbein.
The autopsy report of Maschall showed that his blood had 850 nanograms per milliliter of the bath salts chemical alpha-PVP. While the high level of bath salts could potentially be fatal, it did not contribute to his death. Coroner Jim Kelley on Tuesday testified that Maschall died of a gunshot wound to the head.
Fischbein testified that bath salts could affect Maschall's ability to think logically, perceive what is appropriate and process things in a reasonable and insightful way.