DANVILLE — A portion of Kaseville Road in Montour County will be closed for maintenance work today and Friday, according to PennDOT. The road will be closed fro, Frosty Valley Road in Valley Township and Bloom Road in Mahoning Township.
On Thursday and Friday, a maintenance crew will be performing base repairs on Kaseville Road. Work will be performed between the hours of 6 a.m. and 5 p.m. PennDOT announced Thursday morning the work would continue through Monday.
Motorists should expect alternating lane restrictions controlled by flaggers where work is being performed. Motorists should consider using alternate routes.
— THE DAILY ITEM