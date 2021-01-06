U.S. Rep. Fred Keller, who is at the U.S. Capitol building in Washington, D.C., for the debate portion of the certification of state electoral college votes for president, reported he was able to get out of the room where protesters were attempting to enter.
Keller said he didn’t want to make any statements until he and his staff got more direction from capitol police. He did say what is happening is “Un-American.”
Keller said he would be speaking at a later time.
In a tweet after the Capitol was locked down, Keller wrote: "The violence happening at the U.S. Capitol is shameful, completely unacceptable, and un-American. This is not how our Republic should operate and the rioters must be fully prosecuted. God bless our Capitol police and first responders."
Keller represents U.S. House District 12.
U.S. Sen. Pat Toomey, R-PA, released a statement at 3:35 p.m., condemning the protestors' actions
“This is an absolute disgrace," Toomey said. "I appreciate the work of the United States Capitol Police under difficult circumstances. I am currently safe as are the few members of my staff that are currently at the Capitol complex.”
Toomey's office said they have no other information at this time.