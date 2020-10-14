SUNBURY — A jury returned a guilty verdict on all counts Wednesday afternoon against accused rapist John Kurtz.
Kurtz was found guilty on all 42 counts.
This is a breaking story. More details will be shared as they become available.
A jury of seven men and five women will now decide the fate of accused rapist John Kurtz.
This morning, Public Defender Michael Suders and Northumberland County Assistant District Attorney Julia Skinner presented closing arguments in the trial for the 46-year-old former SCI-Coal Township prison guard. Northumberland County President Judge Charles Saylor is now charging the jury with their duties and responsibilities in the case, after which the jury will deliberate until a verdict is reached on dozens of charges.
State police accused Kurtz of multiple kidnappings, rapes and attempted kidnappings of five victims within Northumberland, Montour and Columbia counties between November 2012 and April 2017.
Suders in his 45-minute closing argument this morning attempted to cast doubt of digital evidence from Google that led troopers to the IP address of Kurtz, claiming the prosecution would just have the jury members accept that the file was the same after being converted to another file type. He also attempted to cast doubt on data collected from a cell tower that showed Kurtz's phone was used near one of the victim's house at the time of the crime because Kurtz could have been at a nearby campsite.
Suders also attempted to cast doubt on the DNA evidence that troopers say link two rapes and one home invasion to DNA collected from discarded cigarettes belonging to Kurtz. He said Kurtz was targeted in the DNA test and the results were made to fit the unknown DNA collected from the crime scenes. He also claimed that Kurtz's confession was coerced and given under false pretense.
Skinner's 15-minute closing argument laid out a timeline of events from the first victim to the fifth victim, including two who were raped. She said the crimes went unsolved until Kurtz's IP address came up in a search warrant and his DNA matched the unknown DNA profile from three of the crimes.
Skinner said Kurtz in police interviews presented details on the crimes that only the perpetrator, the police and the victims would have known and were not released to the public. He provided details the state police never knew, including new victims, habits and planning previously unknown.
The trial had five days of testimony from 33 witnesses, including five victims. Two victims were bound and gagged at their homes, taken to another location and raped. Another two victims testified they, too, were bound and gagged, but the assailant let them go without sexually assaulting or injuring them and a fifth victim testified her house was broken into while she was home.
The Daily Item does not publish the names of victims of sexual assault.
None of the victims could see their attacker's face because he was wearing a mask and they were blindfolded, according to testimony.