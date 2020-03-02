NORTHUMBERLAND — Route 11 northbound will be closed for about a quarter-mile until Tuesday morning to allow emergency and cleanup crews to respond to a spill from a train this morning in Point Township.
Crews are on the scene of the hazmat incident which occurred due to a locomotive leaking fuel in the area.
PennDOT has sent out an alert that the road will be closed until Tuesday for soil remediation. Northbound traffic should expect the right (driving) lane to be closed. Northbound traffic will be directed to the middle (turn) lane while the work is being completed.
Fire crews are on the scene with Northumberland County hazmat response team. A spill response team from Northridge Group has been called to the scene as well, officials said.
This is a developing story. More details will be published when they become available.