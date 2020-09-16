PORT TREVORTON — A fast-moving fire destroyed a large poultry barn in Union Township on Wednesday, one day before a shipment of turkeys was due to occupy the structure.
Port Trevorton Deputy Fire Chief Derrick Cook said the 400-foot long building was fully engulfed in flames when firefighters from several departments arrived at the Dundore Street farm following the 7:36 alarm.
The building collapsed as volunteers worked to put out the fire, he said.
Cook was told by Colby Dietz that the building was empty and a shipment of turkeys was scheduled to arrive on Thursday.
Dietz declined to comment.
The building is a "total loss" and no cause could be determined, Cook said.
It was a new structure built to replace a building that was heavily damaged during a heavy snowfall, he said.
Two smaller storage buildings near the burned-out barn were saved from being destroyed by flames, Cook said.
Responding to the two-alarm fire were volunteers from Port Trevorton, Dauntless Hook & Ladder, Fremont, Freeburg, Hummels Wharf, Shamokin Dam, Liverpool and Kreamer fire companies; DH&L EMS; Sunbury fire police and Pennsylvania Department of Transportation.