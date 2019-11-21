Coal Township Police are investigating student bullying at Our Lady of Lourdes Regional High School after a video surfaced of a senior slamming another student into hallway lockers.
Chief Edward Purcell said he received the complaint Tuesday night and got a call from the school Wednesday morning before sending an officer to Our Lady of Lourdes to investigate.
A secretary at the Coal Township school said the issue “has already been taken care of” when reached by phone early Wednesday morning and referred further questions to the Diocese of Harrisburg.
Diocese spokesman Rachel A. Bryson said she received a copy of the video Wednesday morning.
“Our Lady of Lourdes Regional School is currently reviewing the incident which occurred earlier this week,” she said. “The school’s administrative team has spoken to the students involved and we also quickly informed Coal Township Police of this situation. While the school and Coal Township police continue to investigate this incident, the school has taken certain actions and after the investigation is complete, the school may take additional action. We thank God that no students were physically harmed. The safety of all students and staff is a top priority for the school and this type of behavior will not be tolerated.”
In a letter posted on the school website Wednesday, Principal Sister Mary Anne Bednar and Sister Maureen Ann Donati addressed the incident that occurred at the school Tuesday afternoon.
"I wish to reassure you that our school administration acted quickly and appropriately in responding to this incident,” the letter said. "We have met with both students involved in this situation, informed the Diocese and also informed the Coal Township Police Department, who are currently investigating this situation. We immediately took action as a result of this incident and, pending the outcome of law enforcement’s investigation, additional actions may be taken."
In the video viewed by Purcell, he described seeing “one kid aggressive toward another. What this kid is doing is obviously wrong but we don’t see what happened before or after the video started.”
Resident Carmine Scicchitano said he contacted Coal Township Police Tuesday evening after two parents went to him with their concerns and four videos purportedly showing bullying. He also contacted the Diocese of Harrisburg along with the national and Pennsylvania bullying hotlines.
“People are really concerned,” he said.
Among them is MMA fighter Dillon Danis who posted a video on Tuesday to his Instagram account that purportedly showed an Our Lady of Lourdes high school student shoving another student. Danis’ video was sent to The Daily Item’s Facebook page. In the video, a male student wearing a Class of 2020 sweater is seen shoving another male student nine times and threatening, “I swear to God I’ll do it worse,” as they walked through the hallway with a group of other students.
A male voice could be heard saying “hit him” and another bellowed, “Worldstar” twice in an apparent reference to the social media site where videos are posted showing people fighting.
Danis has 873,000 followers on Instagram and the video he posted was viewed more than 240,000 times in less than 24 hours. It’s not the first time Danis has posted a viral video of a child being bullied. In October, he paid for one Baltimore teen’s martial arts lessons after a video surfaced.
Purcell said the parents of the Our Lady of Lourdes students in the video would be contacted by the investigating officer.
Sunbury resident and former Our Lady of Lourdes student Sean West said he hopes the viral video will encourage the administration to address the issue of student bullying and harassment.
“I don’t want any student to resort to what I did,” said West who tried to hang himself in the school bathroom in 2009 following two years of harassment.
He left the school afterward but continued to hear from former classmates that bullying was still taking place.
“Obviously, you can’t prevent (all) bullying, but something has to be addressed,” said West who expressed being “heartbroken” after seeing the video.