Trick or treat

Expected wet weather is creating Halloween havoc with scheduled events for Thursday night.

AccuWeather is calling for an inch of rain across the Valley on Thursday with a 75 percent chance of precipitation.

Sunbury's "Light the Night Sunbury" has been rescheduled for Saturday night to coincide with trick-or-treat night in Sunbury. The event was originally scheduled for Thursday night in Cameron but was then canceled. Officials have now said it will be held Saturday from 6 to 9 p.m.

Another "Light the Night," this one in Watsontown, has also been moved to Saturday. The event will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. at Kingdom Kidz Puppet Home, 11 E. Third St.

Susquehanna University’s annual Halloween on the Ave. has been moved to tonight from 6-8 p.m. along the 300 and 400 blocks of University Avenue.

Shamokin's Grace Chapel Church has moved its Trunk or Treat event to 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday.

Other trick-or-treating nights in Valley communities have also been rescheduled: 

Catawissa: Now Friday from 6 to 8 p.m.

Danville: Now Saturday night from 6 to 9 p.m.

East Buffalo Township: Now Saturday night from 5:30 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Mahoning Township: Now Saturday night from 6 to 9 p.m.

McClure: Now Saturday night from 6 to 8 p.m.

Milton: Now Saturday night from 6 to 8:30 p.m.

Northumberland: Now Saturday from 6 to 8 p.m.

Lewisburg: Now Saturday from 6 to 9 p.m.

Ralpho Township: Now Wednesday night from 5-8 p.m.

Riverside: Now Saturday night from 6 to 9 p.m.

Selinsgrove: Now Saturday night from 6 to 8 p.m.

Shamokin and Coal Township: Now Saturday night from 6-8 p.m.

Shamokin Dam: Now Wednesday from 6 to 8 p.m.

Sunbury: Now Saturday from 6 to 9 p.m.

Watsontown: Now Saturday from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m; Parade forms at 5:30, starts at 6.

Zerbe Township: Now Saturday from 6 to 8 p.m.

This story will be updated if more events are postponed.