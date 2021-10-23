A 77-year-old Lewisburg man was killed when the bicycle he was riding was struck Friday night along Colonel John Kelly Road in Union County.
According to state police at Milton, Samuel F. Sauder was struck just after 7 p.m. along Colonel John Kelly Road. He was transported to nearby Evangelical Community Hospital where he later died from his injuries, police said.
Police reported overnight that Sauder was traveling eastbound in the eastbound lane with front and rear lights flashing on his bicycle. Police said Liliya Y. Borisova, 28, of Milton was also traveling eastbound in a Toyota Corolla when her vehicle came up from behind and struck Sauder's bicycle.
Sauder, who was not wearing a helmet, came to rest on the south side of the road, police said. He was sent to the hospital and later died. Borisova was not injured.
The crash remains under investigation, according to police, who said a cellphone was not a contributing factor in the crash.
State police were assisted by William Cameron Engine Co. and EMS.