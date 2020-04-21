An 11-month-old girl and a Lewisburg woman were flown to Geisinger Medical Center after a vehicle struck a bicycle with a carrier and fled the scene Tuesday morning, according to state police.
Troopers at Milton report that Abigail Martin, 23, was struck while riding her bicycle west on Red Ridge Road in Limestone Township, Union County.
Martin was being treated in fair condition at Geisinger Medical Center, in Danville, Tuesday night, according to a nursing supervisor.
Police did not release the identity of the child. Geisinger would not release the condition of the child without a name.
A vehicle came up from behind Martin, first striking the two-behind carrier that the child was riding in, then hit the bicycle before fleeing west along Red Ridge Road, according to the police report.
Troopers are searching for a white Ford Explorer between the years 2005 and 2010 with damage to the front passenger side.
The incident took place at around 10:10 a.m., troopers said.
Anyone with information is asked to call state police at 570-524-2662.