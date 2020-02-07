Some Valley schools dismissed students early today and some scheduled events for this evening have also been called off.
All evening events at Shamokin have been cancelled after the district dismissed all students by 11:30 a.m. Shamokin's boys basketball games at Montoursville and girls basketball at Shikellamy have been postponed along with the junior high wrestling tournament.
Line Mountain dismissed it's junior/senior high school students at 9:45 a.m. and elementary students at 10:45. The spring musical scheduled for tonight has been postponed until 2 p.m. Sunday.
Danville's students were all dismissed by at 11:15 a.m. Danville's girls basketball game with Jersey Shore has been postponed as well.
Lourdes Regional, Mount Carmel and the Northumberland County Career and Technology students were also dismissed between 10 and 11:30 a.m. w
All Southern Columbia students were dismissed beginning at 11:30.