STATE COLLEGE — Kaely Washaw doubled home Aspen Walker in the bottom of the ninth inning Thursday to give Line Mountain's softball team its first state title, beating Ligonier Valley, 1-0.
The Eagles finish the season 22-3 to win the PIAA 2A title.
June 17, 2021
Pitcher Kya Matter threw her fourth consecutive shutout in the state playoffs to earn the victory. She struck out 17 and allowed two hits.
"I've been playing with and these girls have been by best friends since I was seven," Walshaw said. "To (win a state a championship) with them and have that kind of community support, I'll never forget this."
Matter nearly ended the game in the eighth inning after doubling off the top of the fence, but she was left stranded on second to end the inning.
This is a developing story. More details will be published when they become available.