Valley religious organizations are hosting online services amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
Good Friday, virtual Cross Walk hosted by Danville-Riverside Area Ministerium on Friday morning on Facebook.
Beaver Lutheran Church is using Zoom. You can get the link via its website: beaverlutheranchurch.org
Beavertown God’s Missionary Church, Beavertown: Drive-in services, Easter Revival, Wednesday-Saturday, 7:30 p.m; Easter Services, 10 a.m, 6:30 p.m. Watch livestream at beavertownchurch.com/watch-live
Bucknell Orthodox Christian and Lewisburg Orthodox Christian. Virtual Education Tuesday at 10:30 Sundays at 2 p.m. Bible Study
Catawissa Parish (Kulp and RCV UMC) Livestream on Facebook (https://www.facebook.com/CatawissaParishUMC/) 9 a.m. Sunday mornings and video devotional every night at 7
Catawissa Avenue United Methodist Church in Sunbury is streaming live at 10 a.m. Sundays on Facebook (facebook.com/catawissa-avenue-united-methodist-chuch-154655861239504/). Sermons also available on the website at www.catawissaavenueumc.org
Christian Gospel Fellowship broadcasts website at 10 a.m. on thechristiangospelfellowship.com, via YouTube, and has a Facebook worship in a music session
Christ Church, Beaver Springs. Sunday School at 8:30 a.m. and church service at 9:45 online at christefc.online.church
Christ Wesleyan Church, Milton is streaming live Saturday at 6 p.m. and Sundays at 9 a.m., 10:45 a.m. and 6 p.m. at www.cwc.life
Christ Community United Methodist Church in Selinsgrove, noon Wednesday Prayer Service and 9:30 a.m. Sunday worship. Both available are on Facebook (www.facebook.com/ccumcselinsgrove) or the church website (www.ccumchurch.org/streaming)
Community Mennonite Fellowship, Milton, Sunday 9:15 a.m. www.cmfmilton.org
Church of the Resurrection Episcopal Mission in Mount Carmel Facebook.com/resurrectionmca, Morning prayer at 10 a.m.
Dreisbach United Church of Christ, Lewisburg. Facebook Live (www.facebook.com/dreisbachchurch) at 9:15 a.m. Sunday
Elysburg Alliance Church, Facebook Live Sunday School at 9 a.m. and Worship Service at 10. www.facebook.com/Elysburg-Alliance-Church-102786269779673
Elysburg United Methodist Church is using Zoom for worship services. A link to the sermons/services is available on the Facebook page at www.facebook.com/elysburgumc or by going to the webpage www.elysburgumc.webs.com and clicking on the Facebook button
First Baptist Church, Danville. Live on Facebook (www.facebook.com/danvillefirstbaptist) and YouTube (www.youtube.com/channel/UC6UqZp28v2mHvyipo293FgA) at 8 and 10:30 a.m. Sunday
Harvest Union County, Mifflinburg. Live services online (harvestuc.org/sunday) at 9:30 a.m. and 5 p.m.
Himmels Church, Rebuck. Facebook live service on their page (www.facebook.com/himmelschurch). The service starts at 10:15 a.m.
Living Waters House of Prayer with Pastor Mark Eby will preach from his home on Sunday at 9 a.m. on Facebook
Paxtonville United Methodist Church, Livestream service at 10:30 a.m. on Sundays at www.paxtonvilleumc.org and Facebook (www.facebook.com/PaxtonvilleUMC)
Roman Catholic Diocese of Harrisburg, Holy Week schedule: Live stream at www.youtube.com/user/hbgdiocese; Good Friday at noon (also broadcast on ABC 27 at 3 p.m.); Easter Sunday at 9:30 a.m. (also broadcast on ABC 27 at 1 p.m.)
Roman Catholic Diocese of Scranton, Holy Week schedule: Livestream at www.dioceseofscranton.org/media/ctv-catholic-television Good Friday Commemoration of the Lord’s Passion, April 10 at 12:10 p.m.; Easter Vigil Mass on Holy Saturday, April 11, live at 8 p.m.; Easter Sunday Mass, April 12, live at 10 a.m.; encore at 5:30 p.m.
Revival Tabernacle Church, Watsontown does Facebook live every night at 8 p.m. and church services at 10 a.m. Sunday (www.facebook.com/RevTab)
Saint Columbia Catholic Church, Bloomsburg. Masses taped for YouTube. www.youtube.com/channel/UCz891uRBYH17BydWED8z5RQ
St. John’s Evangelical Lutheran Church, Northumberland, has services posted to its website, www.stjohnslutherannorry.org/home that can be viewed at any time.
Saint Joseph Catholic Church, Danville. Mass available on YouTube (www.youtube.com/channel/UCYRgR5C3jawaU2DjJQxX1kQ)
Saint Monica’s Parish, Sunbury, Mass Available on Facebook, www.facebook.com/St-Monica-Parish-Sunbury-724964517525414/timeline
Salem Lutheran Church, Selinsgrove. Livestream of worship at www.salemlutheranchurchselinsgrove.com
Selinsgrove Church of the Nazarene. Livestream on Facebook (www.facebook.com/ServingChristNow) and YouTube (www.youtube.com/channel/UCdTejCSxBaki1JcihOL2GSQ) at 10:30 a.m.
Sound of the Gospel Church, Selinsgrove is doing Facebook Live at 10 a.m. Sunday (www.facebook.com/soundofthegospelpa)
Stonington Baptist Church, Livestream of worship at 10 a.m. at www.stoningtonbaptist.org
St. Peter’s UMC, Riverside. Tiny Desk Sermon at 10:15 a.m. on Sunday church’s Facebook page (www.facebook.com/St.PetersUMCRiverside)
Online Services for St Peter Lutheran Church of Red Cross in Dornsife, can be accessed via their Facebook page www.facebook.com/stpeterredcross. Livestreaming is on YouTube channel Ziranphel, with links posted to Facebook. Regular service time is 10:30 am EST. For Holy Week, additional services are Friday at 7 p.m., and Easter Sunday at 6:30 am.
Trinity United Methodist Church, Middleburg, Livestream of 10 a.m. service on Facebook (facebook.com/Trinity-United-Methodist-Church-Middleburg-PA-211505998865055)
United in Christ Lutheran Parish, Lewisburg (facebook.com/unitedinchrist). Facebook Live (M-F, Morning Prayer at 9 a.m. and Evening Prayer at 7 p.m.; Sunday at 10 a.m.)
United Pentecostal Church of Lewisburg, livestream services on Sundays 11:15 am and Wednesdays 7:30 p.m. at www.upclewisburg.com
United in Christ Lutheran Church, Livestream on its Facebook page and online (unitedinchristlutheran.net) under the “Worship & Sermons” tab.
Watsontown United Methodist Church. Livestream on Facebook (www.facebook.com/WatsontownUMC). Stream will start at 9:25 a.m. with service starting at 9:30.
Watsontown Baptist is doing Facebook (www.facebook.com/Watsontown-Baptist-Church-326521194666) live sermons every Sunday at 10 a.m.
Winfield Baptist, Livestream service at 10:30 a.m. at www.winfieldbaptist.com
Zion Lutheran Church, Sunbury. Live on Facebook (www.facebook.com/zionlutheransunburypa) and online (www.zionlutheransunbury.com)