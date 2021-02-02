More than a foot of snow fell on portions of the Valley as the snowstorm that began Sunday afternoon wraps up this morning.
The Winter Storm Warning in place since the weekend expired at 5 a.m this morning. The final totals could increase as NWS gets additional reports throughout the day.
The National Weather Service in State College has sent out some additional snowfall totals from the storm.
The highest snow total reported to the NWS in State College was 17.5 inches in Mount Carmel. The next highest total was in western Union County where there was a measurement of 16 inches in Hartleton.
Other totals reported by NWS in Northumberland County include 15 inches in Montandon, 14.5 inches in Northumberland, 14 in Snydertown, 13 inches in Sunbury, 12.9 in Milton and 12.5 in Elysburg.
In Montour County, 14.1 inches has fallen in Danville and 13 inches in Washingtonville. In Snyder County, at least 14.7 inches fell in Selinsgrove with 13 inches in Troxelville. There was also 10 inches reported in Middleburg
In Lewisburg, NWS reported at 14.8 inches and 12.9 inches in West Milton.
This story will be updated as more totals become available.