SUNBURY — A Degenstein Community Library official said the facility will waive fees for Sunbury hospital employees who want to use its resources.
UPMC Susquehanna Sunbury sponsored the library's summer reading program, according to library director Melissa Rowse.
Rowse said employees displaced from their jobs because of the March closure of UPMC Susquehanna Sunbury, announced Thursday, can use the library's resources to build their resumes or for other workforce development resources.
"We will waive all fees for copies for UPMC employees," said Rowse. "That's something we did for Wood-mode employees."
"This will be a loss for the entire community," she said.
CareerLink calls state to aid Sunbury hospital employees
Staff at PA CareerLink Northumberland/Snyder/Union counties in Sunbury immediately reached out to the state Department of Labor and Industry's Rapid Response team on Thursday morning once news broke that UPMC Susquehanna Sunbury was set to close in March 2020.
Site administrator Jamie Mercaldo and Central Pennsylvania Workforce Development Corporation Assistant Director Korrie Lucas said the Sunbury location has had no calls or in-person visits from employees looking for other options. UPMC in its announcement said employees will have the option to re-locate to other facilities in the UPMC network.
"The site is always ready to deal with crisis like this," said Lucas. "We still have people coming in from Wood-mode. The team here will work together and figure it out."
The rapid response team will reach out to UPMC to set up meetings with workers in order to discuss options and resources. They will be provided with information about and access to services, including unemployment insurance, health and pension benefits, financial credit counseling, training programs, job search activities, education services and social service programs, among others, if needed.
Governor's Action Team contacted
State Rep. Lynda Schlegel Culver, R-108, Sunbury, has reached out to the Governor's Action Team to assist UPMC Susquehanna Sunbury employees and to market the facility when UPMC determines it's fate.
Culver said she was shocked and saddened by the announcement.
"The hospital has been a part of this community since 1895 and many people in this area including me were born there and have received great care from the people who work there now and over the years," Culver said. "My first concern is for the 154 employees and the patients currently receiving care there and those who will need to find care in the future.
"I have received assurances from (hospital President) Bob Kane from UPMC Susquehanna Sunbury that they will be working with employees to find employment within the UPMC system and they have not made any decision about the fate of the Sunbury facility."
Meals on Wheels needs new home
Derrick Backer, the executive director of Sunbury Revitilization Inc., said he was not made aware by hospital officials that the location was closing.
"UPMC is a major member (of SRI) that helps the community," said Backer. "They are a contributing member to other organizations, so this will be a ripple effect in the business community if they do close. The closing is a major, major thing in the community. Many organizations partnered with UPMC. Those partnerships would be missed by all if they close."
For example, he said, Meals on Wheels is run out of the hospital. SRI's Hill Neighborhood Council is also headquartered on second-floor space at the hospital.
"We are already in talks to come up with a resolution, and we are hoping to minimize the effect if they indeed do close," said Backer.
Internal meetings hourly
Internal meetings are being held hourly today at the hospital to discuss the hospital’s closure with employees, according to a health system employee.
The health system announced today that UMPC Susquehanna Sunbury would close March 31, 2020. The hospital dates to 1895.
“We’re holding staff meetings every hour,” Communications Manager Tyler Wagner said. “Making sure we’re reaching out to them one on one and making sure they have all the information they need.”
Wagner said the hospital employs about 153 workers. In a press release, UPMC said it would help displaced employees find new jobs within its health system and also with other hospitals.
Evangelical CEO: Closure 'impacts everyone'
Kendra Aucker, president and CEO, Evangelical Community Hospital, said the Lewisburg-based hospital would look to take on some of the UPMC employees seeking new jobs.
“Sunbury Community Hospital has a long history of serving the members of our community well,” Aucker said. “Any closure of this magnitude impacts everyone. Fortunately, this region is rich with excellent healthcare providers. At Evangelical, we will work to ensure the health and wellness needs of the Sunbury community continue to be met and we will work with UPMC to match impacted employees with openings in our organization.”
Mayor Kurt Karlovich said the city had no idea UPMC was planning to close its Sunbury hospital.
"I am honestly distressed to have to learn this fact through the media and not through a courtesy notice from UPMC. In fact, city officials have been in recent contact with senior staff members at UPMC discussing their involvement with the city’s community and economic development plans. No indications were given about an imminent closure," Karlovich said.
The hospital's president, Steven Johnson, said in a press release that the decision was made in part because "patients are utilizing facilities other than UPMC Susquehanna Sunbury for their care."
UPMC informed hospital employees by email this morning before following up with today's public announcement.
Shikellamy Superintendent Jason Bendle reacted to today's announcement, saying the Sunbury hospital's closure "is very sad for our community.”
“In a face-to-face meeting I had earlier this year with representatives of the hospital, it appeared the hospital was doing very well," Bendle said.
Congressman Fred Keller said he’s been in touch with UPMC and that his office is monitoring the situation.
“It is unfortunate any time a hospital closes in a rural area, and I’m committed to working to ensure that the residents of Sunbury and the surrounding region continue to have access to quality healthcare. I’ve spoken with UPMC and am glad that they have developed a plan to mitigate the closure’s impact on our community, including offering every Sunbury employee a position at other local UPMC facilities and transitioning patient care,” Keller said.
Jody Ocker, Sunbury city administrator, said UPMC's Robert Kane, president of the system's Williamsport hospital, contacted City Hall at 9:22 a.m. today as a courtesy after the public announcement was made.
"This is so critical to Sunbury," City Councilman Jim Eister said. "This is a serious situation for our residents and surrounding communities."
Ocker and Eister both echoed Karlovich's anger that city officials weren't given advance notice of the pending closure.
UPMC Susquehanna Sunbury's statement
The hospital's full statement is below:
"The Board of Directors of UPMC Susquehanna and UPMC Susquehanna Sunbury have carefully evaluated the most viable options for the future of the health system’s presence in Northumberland County. As a result, UPMC Susquehanna has developed a plan to consolidate services at UPMC Susquehanna Sunbury and close the campus effective March 31, 2020. The plan was formed after careful assessment of health care services available in and near Northumberland County.
"'UPMC's mission of providing access to quality clinical care must be balanced with a stewardship of all of our resources,' said Steven Johnson, president, UPMC Susquehanna. 'This decision was made with careful consideration and analysis of the use of hospital services in the region. According to market data, patients are utilizing facilities other than UPMC Susquehanna Sunbury for their care. UPMC must prudently examine opportunities to integrate and consolidate functions balanced against the needs of the community.'
"UPMC Susquehanna aims to retain and incorporate as many Sunbury employees as possible by placing them in positions at other UPMC facilities in the Susquehanna region. UPMC Susquehanna will also work with local partnering hospitals and health care facilities to identify and share available positions with affected employees. Thorough plans are in place to support and work with employees, and to communicate with current patients and the community.
"No final plan has been determined for the future use of the Sunbury facility. Information will be shared when a plan is final."
This is a developing story and will be updated when new information becomes available.