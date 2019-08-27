A man and 7-month-old baby were injured in a Tuesday morning collision off Route 204 in Penn Township.
The driver was traveling south on Route 204 near the Fair Oak Road intersection at about 8:15 a.m. when he lost control of his pickup truck, tore out a traffic sign and traveled across a yard before striking a tree.
"I heard skidding and a crash," said Chris Mull who was in the home.
His brother, Brandon, showed up soon after and saw emergency responders remove a baby carrier from the truck and place it in an ambulance.
State police Trooper Derek Gill said the infant was in stable condition with a minor injury. The unidentified driver was taken to Geisinger Hospital in Danville with "non-life-threatening" injuries, Gill said.
Brandon and his father, Jeffrey, who also returned home he shares with his sons and grandchildren shortly after the crash, said motorists often travel much faster than the 45-mph speed limit designated for the roadway.
"There was another accident here a few years ago. The car ended up in the same location," Jeff Mull said as he and his son surveyed the damage to the property. "I just hope everyone's okay."
"People are always speeding on this road. It's scary," said Brandon Mull.
Motorists travel so fast on the road, his children, ages 3 and 11, are not allowed in the front yard without supervision.
"I'm afraid when I mow the lawn," Jeff Mull said.
More details will be provided when available.