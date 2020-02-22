MOUNT CARMEL — A $160 drug debt led to one man undergoing emergency surgery and another facing attempted homicide charges after a near six-hour police standoff this morning in Mount Carmel.
The incident ended when officers fired flash warnings into a Mount Carmel home Saturday morning, according to police.
Akeem Tyree Gregory, 30, of E. Sunbury Street, in Shamokin, was taken into custody outside a South Maple Street home.
He was arraigned in front of Shamokin district judge John Gembic Saturday at 5 p.m. He was charged with attempted homicide and denied bail. Gregory was transported to Northumberland County Jail and was scheduled for preliminary arraignment on Tuesday.
Officers believe Gregory shot a man in Shamokin and fled to Mount Carmel overnight. According to police, Joel Santiago was Life Flighted to Geisinger Medical Center in Danville. Police said Santiago was shot multiple times.
Police remained on the scene of the standoff in Mount Carmel while a large crowd gathered outside police caution tape in a near eight-block radius.
Officers could be heard yelling to Gregory to come out with his hands up multiple times. Loud gunshot sounds were heard as police fired flash warnings into the home in an attempt to get Gregory to comply.
When officers first arrived at the home at around 5 a.m. officers said Gregory began to comply but then took off and that's when the standoff began, according to police.
State troopers and other law enforcement personnel — including SWAT teams and armored vehicles — secured the 200 block of South Maple Street.
According to the criminal complaint filed by Shamokin officer Ray Siko, police were dispatched to the 400 block of E. Sunbury Street in Shamokin for a disturbance with weapons just after midnight. When police arrived, they found Santiago lying on the floor bleeding from the head, groin, arm and leg.
Santiago said two men broke down the front door of his apartment, assaulted and shot him. He said he wasn’t sure if the gun was real or a pellet gun, according to court documents.
Santiago identified Gregory as the shooter. “I heard his voice, I seen him shoot, he was wearing the same clothes I saw him wearing earlier in the day,” Santiago told police according to the warrant.
He was transported to Geisinger-Shamokin and later flown to Danville.
Police then obtained information that Gregory was located in a home on South Maple Street in Mount Carmel. A vehicle matching his was found near the home and police say blood was found in the car when investigating the vehicle.
Shamokin police are serving a search warrant, signed by Gembic, in order to retrieve the blood from the vehicle.
Santiago is currently at Geisinger Medical Center undergoing surgery for his injuries. No condition update was available.