MIFFLINBURG — A 51-year-old man is in custody and has been charged with multiple felonies, including attempted murder of the first degree, aggravated assault and robbery, after an incident that occurred Saturday morning in Mifflinburg.
Barry Eugene Kline, 51, is also charged with theft, receiving stolen property, possession of instrument of a crime, prohibited offensive weapon, recklessly endangering another person, and harassment.
Kline is currently incarcerated in Union County Jail. Bail was set at $250,000 cash.
According to a police complaint filed by Mifflinburg Police Officers Blaina Martin and Jackson Stroup, Kline entered Fine Wine and Good Spirits, 30 E. Chestnut St., Mifflinburg, around 10:31 a.m. Saturday, and took a bottle of rum after showing the store attendant a knife.
Kline walked to the Mifflinburg Buggy Wash, 11 Walnut St., and stabbed a 30-year-old man from Middleburg whose name has not yet been released.
The suspect then fled on foot along the Rail Trail to Wehr’s Beverage, where he was apprehended without incident, according to police.
The victim was transported to Geisinger Medical Center, Danville, where he was reported to be in stable condition.
Assisting Mifflinburg Police were members of the Buffalo Valley Regional Police, Watsontown Police, Milton Police, Pennsylvania State Police, and Evangelical Regional Mobile Medical Services.