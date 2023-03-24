SUNBURY — One of the Watsontown residents accused of beating a man to death and burying the body on their property faces up to 40 years in state prison after he pleaded guilty to third-degree murder Friday morning.
Thomas Allen Huffman, 44, entered the plea in front of Northumberland County President Judge Paige Rosini and told the judge, "I just want to get this over with," he said.
"They always say tell the truth."
His wife, Dorothy Mae Huffman, 45, has also been charged and is awaiting further court action. Their nephew Kayden Koser, 18, pleaded guilty on March 10 to misdemeanor counts of tampering with evidence and abuse of a corpse. Koser is scheduled to be sentenced May 26.
The Huffmans, who lived at 415 Groover Road, were charged by state police with beating 55-year-old Richard Leroy Jameson II to death with fists and a wooden paddle and then burying the body in a wooded area behind the house in 2020.
State police began the investigation July 11 after they were tipped off by a person who had received information about what happened in the home from a woman who witnessed it.
State police alleged Huffman beat Jameson with a wooden paddle and then wrapped him in a blanket and buried the man's body for nearly two years.
Police said they received a tip last summer which led the probe and the arrests.
Huffman told Rosini he wanted to clarify that he did not hit Jameson in the head with a paddle but instead he used his fist.
First Assistant District Attorney Robyn Zenzinger said she was happy with the outcome.
"I appreciate the defendant pleading guilty and taking accountability," she said. "I'm horrified at what happened to Mr. Jameson. I was at the scene. I couldn't be more impressed with the hard work and dedication involved with the case."
Huffman's attorney, Jim Best, said he was also satisfied with the outcome.
"I appreciate the commonwealth making a reasonable plea deal," Best said.
Huffman also pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor charge of abuse of a corpse. He is scheduled to be sentenced in June.