MIDDLEBURG — The 44-year-old Selinsgrove woman who admitted she was driving drunk with her toddler daughter when she was involved in a high-speed crash and landed her vehicle on a restaurant roof on the Strip in Shamokin Dam in March 2022 was sentenced Thursday to spend 5 to 25 years in state prison.
Theresa J. Risso gave a tearful apology during the sentencing hearing in Snyder County Court.
"I understand an apology is not enough," as she expressed her "deep" remorse to the victims of the crash, owners of the former Golden Chopsticks restaurant and "everyone on the road that day."
One of the victims, James Haught, 48, faced Risso in court and told her that despite his injuries, he had already forgiven her. "Except for having the kid in the car, I can't get over" that, he said.
In April, Risso pleaded guilty to causing the March 4, 2022, crash that ended with her flipping a BMW onto the roof of the restaurant after striking several vehicles while speeding on the Strip through Shamokin Dam.
Her 18-month-old daughter was not harmed despite being improperly fastened into a child’s seat in the back seat of the vehicle.
Police later determined Risso was traveling about 115 mph and had a blood-alcohol level of .327 percent, more than four times the legal limit.
Following her arrest on charges that included felony endangering the welfare of a child and aggravated assault by vehicle while under the influence, Risso was jailed in lieu of $200,000. She was released on bail in August 2022, but by October she was back in custody after being charged with shoplifting more than $100 worth of merchandise from Weis Markets.
Risso said she has struggled with alcohol addiction and mental health issues for years and had been in recovery and attending AA prior to the crash.
"It was a poor decision to drink that day. What I did was very wrong and now others suffer. There is not a day that goes by that I don't feel remorse," the mother of a now 2-year-old and 9-year old said. "I know people think that I'm a criminal and unfit mother."
Risso said her time spent in jail, separated from her children, has caused a decline in her mental health and she fears her children will be impacted by her absence. Steven Anderson, the father of her youngest child who was involved in the crash, is currently facing trial in Michigan on unrelated federal charges, defense attorney Alan Ross informed the court.
Christine Haught addressed Risso after her husband offered his forgiveness and said she couldn't offer the same mercy.
"You almost killed my husband," Christine Haught said, choking back tears as she described being unable to visit him in the hospital where he was treated for a broken back and other injuries. "I just pray you get help and I hope I never hear your name again."
Snyder County District Attorney Michael Piecuch submitted written victim impact statements and photographs to the court. He noted that while he was "grateful" no one was killed in the violent crash, he said it had a lasting impact on several people, including owners and employees of the Golden Chopsticks restaurant that was so damaged it had to be demolished.
Before the sentence was announced, President Judge Lori R. Hackenberg held a lengthy on- and off-the record discussion with Ross and Piecuch out of earshot of the court spectators.
Following the discussion, Hackenberg said the plea agreement had been modified as she delivered the state prison sentence of 5-to 25-years, followed by 10 years of probation and an 18-month license suspension.
Risso's two prior DUI arrests occurred more than 10 years earlier and were not considered in sentencing.
She will also be required to pay $209,389 in restitution, including $143,870 to restaurant owner Chang Lin.
"It's beyond comprehension," Hackenberg said of the crash as Risso wept. "I certainly hope this event will not only be a constant reminder but a deterrent for you to maintain sobriety forever."