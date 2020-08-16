A Muncy man shot a 57-year-old man in the abdomen and faces felony aggravated assault charges following an argument near the Interstate 180 ramp at Route 54 in Delaware Township early Sunday morning, according to state police.
Zachary Taylor Johns, 30, of Muncy, is accused of shooting Steven Burns, whose town was not provided by police, and has been jailed on felony aggravated assault and related charges
Two witnesses told police they were traveling home and got off at the exit at around 1 a.m. when a man ran up to their vehicle and asked them to call 911 because a man was shot, according to court documents.
The witnesses said they saw Burns on the side of the roadway in pain, troopers said.
Johns said he and Burns were friends and had been out consuming alcohol and were on the way home when they engaged in a verbal argument, according to the report.
Burns and Johns got off the ramp and when the vehicle came to stop at the intersection both men got out of the vehicle and Johns fired a warning shot, troopers said.
Johns then fired a second shot at Burns and struck him in the abdomen, six inches above the navel, according to the report.
Along with the aggravated assault charge, Johns faces simple assault, terroristic threats, and recklessly endangering another person.
Johns was arraigned before Milton District Judge Mike Diehl and was sent to Northumberland County Jail in lieu of $150,000 cash.