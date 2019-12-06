A married couple is temporarily homeless after a fire broke out in their basement at 4361 Old Turnpike Rd. — Route 45 — in East Buffalo Township early Friday afternoon.
The name of the homeowners was not immediately available at the scene of the blaze.
The fire broke out shortly after 1 p.m. and fire personnel from the William Cameron Engine Company quickly responded, said Chief James Blount.
Blount said there was heavy smoke damage throughout the interior of the home and for more than an hour, fire personnel searched the main floor and the attic for hot spots.
Blount said the homeowners were unharmed.
A fire marshal will be called in to find the cause of the fire, Blount said. "But as of now, the cause is undetermined."
Assisting William Cameron at the scene were fire and rescue personnel from Mifflinburg, Union Township and White Deer.