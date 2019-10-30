SHAMOKIN — Christy Willis provided numerous false and misleading statements and attempted to prevent authorities from investigating the abuse of Arabella Parker earlier this month according to state police. On Wednesday, the Sunbury woman was jailed on $200,000 bail for what state police said was her involvement in the abuse case of the 3-year old girl.
Willis, 50, is the mother of Jahrid Burgess, 19, of Trevorton, who was charged Oct. 11 and jailed on $500,000 bail. Burgess is facing felony counts of aggravated assault after troopers said he beat Parker so bad she needed part of her brain removed. Parker remains in critical condition at Geisinger.
Willis was taken into custody Wednesday morning and charged with felony intimidation, retaliation or obstruction in child abuse cases, felony hindering apprehension and prosecution, and a misdemeanor charge of false reports to law enforcement.
The investigation is not over, Northumberland County District Attorney Tony Matulewicz said.
Parker's mother, Samantha Delcamp, 23, of Trevorton, was arrested last week hours after she arrived back to the Valley from taping the Steve Wilkos Show, a Jerry Springer Show spinoff. Delcamp was charged with felony endangering the welfare of children and is also locked up on $200,000 inside the Centre County Prison.
On Wednesday, Willis was led into Shamokin District Judge John Gembic's courtroom in handcuffs and told Gembic state police "misunderstood her."
"They didn't understand what I was saying when they interviewed me," Willis told Gembic. "I can't tell them what happened because I wasn't there."
Matulewicz told Gembic that Willis was making false statements as she was pleading her case to the judge.
Arresting Trooper Brian Siebert said Willis lied in two different interviews, saying she was sitting at a kitchen table and Parker was eating a sandwich before falling to the ground and having a seizure.
Troopers said Willis was interviewed on Oct. 10 and told authorities she was inside the home and observed Parker eating a sandwich, walk from the table and fall to the ground with seizures, according to court documents. Willis said Parker began to gasp for air, troopers said.
Later during the interview, Willis said she was not at the residence when Parker began to have seizures, troopers said.
Troopers listened to a 911 call from Willis to Northumberland County 911 and said she sounded, “cool, calm and collected,” with no sense of urgency, according to court documents.
Willis told Gembic she is not a nurse but she works as a nurse's aide. She was taught that when a person is having a seizure wait 5 to 15 minutes before calling an ambulance.
According to troopers, Parker remained on the ground for more than an hour before emergency personnel arrived.
Matulewicz said if Willis would have acted quicker and not tried to help her son and Delcamp, Parker may have had a chance to recover from her injuries.
Willis said Burgess called her the night of the incident but she missed the calls. Willis said she was headed to her son's house because he and Delcamp needed rent money.
Willis said when she arrived she heard a thud and saw Parker on the floor. Willis said she did what she was told to do when a person is having seizures and waited to call 911.
"I'm no doctor but I feel if the ambulance would have come quicker and the EMTs would have secured Arabella better, she may not be in as bad of condition," Willis told Gembic.
Matulewicz interjected and asked Siebert to tell Gembic about a prison phone call placed by Burgess to Willis asking about bail.
Siebert said he listened to a taped call and heard Burgess asking his mother about a negotiated deal with a bail bondsman that would have required Burgess to pay 2 percent of the $200,000 cash bail first set. Willis said she told Burgess to save the money and pay an attorney.
During a preliminary hearing last week, Gembic raised Burgess' bail to $500,000.
Matulewicz said he was asking for a cash bail that would secure Willis' appearance at all proceedings. Willis told Gembic that she should be released on her own recognizance. Gembic remanded Willis to Northumberland County Prison in lieu of $200,000 cash.
As Gembic was setting bail, Willis continued to try to speak to the judge but Siebert, sitting next to Willis, turned and said, "let him (Gembic) finish."
Gembic then asked Siebert and Matulewicz if Willis' arrest was the conclusion of the investigation into the case to which Matulewicz responded, "No."
"We will take it where the facts lead, no matter where that has to go," Matulewicz said. "This case is still under investigation."
Matulewicz declined comment after the hearing. Matulewicz said he does not comment on pending investigations and that he would present his case in court.
Gembic set preliminary hearings for Willis and Delcamp for Nov. 15 at 1 p.m. inside the Northumberland County Courthouse.