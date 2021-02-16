One of the most active winter weather patterns in more than two decades continues this week as the Valley wakes up today to snow ice accumulation while looking ahead to another possible snowstorm on Thursday.
Drivers should be prepared for a slick commute to work this morning, AccuWeather senior meteorologist Dave Samuehl said.
"First thing (Tuesday) there might be a lot of ice, maybe a quarter of an inch, but after daybreak, it will get better quickly," he said. "The saving grace is that the temperatures should be above freezing between 3 and 4 a.m."
For all four Valley counties, an ice storm warning is in effect until 7 a.m. today.
National Weather Service (NWS) in State College was calling for up to two inches of snow, sleet and ice accumulations between a quarter and half-inch by the time the storm ends this morning.
As of 6 a.m. this morning, more than 100 homes and businesses in the Valley are out of power according to PPL's outage map. PPL reports 4,593 customers are out across its coverage area, including 93 in Northumberland County and 48 in Snyder County.
Geisinger canceled all of its COVID-19 vaccinations scheduled for Tuesday at clinics in Pittston, Danville and Lewistown. Patients will be contacted by hospital officials to reschedule.
“Safety is paramount during these ongoing winter storms,” Gov. Tom Wolf said. “State agencies, including PennDOT and the Pennsylvania Emergency Management Agency (PEMA), and local municipalities are working to prepare roads and clear snow and melt ice to allow for necessary travel, but the more we stay off the roads, the easier their jobs will be and the safer we will make our state.”
At 6 p.m. Monday, PennDOT implemented temporary restrictions on Interstate 80. No commercial vehicles were permitted except loaded single trailers with chains or approved Alternate Traction Devices. Additionally, all school buses, commercial buses, motor coaches, motorcycles, RVs/motorhomes and passenger vehicles (cars, SUVs, pickup trucks, etc.) towing trailers were not permitted on affected roadways while restrictions were in place and speed limits were restricted to 45 mph.
Samuhel said while last week's forecast called for snow, the cold air parked in Canada a week ago did not move east, rather it moved south.
That led to heavy snow and record cold temperatures across Texas on Monday.
"The storm trended a little warmer in Pennsylvania, it's been in an interesting setup," he said. "It's a once-in-a-lifetime storm in Texas. This huge reservoir of cold air came out of Canada and went straight south. We will miss out on the snow this time."
Samuhel doesn't expect that to be the case on Thursday.
The cold temperatures slamming Texas this week will shift east and it will get into the teens tonight, he said.
He said meteorologists are much more confident Thursday's weather will be a snow event.
"It will start snowing Thursday morning and snow most of the day," he said, predicting between 3 and 6 inches of snow in the Valley.
Already this year, 38.4 inches of snow has been measured at Penn Valley Airport in Selinsgrove, Samuhel said. Normal for mid-February is about 20 inches.
"The winter weather pattern looks like it will continue this week, but after that it looks like it will quiet down," he said.