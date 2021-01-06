Federal lawmakers from Pennsylvania strongly condemned Wednesday's riot at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C., which halted the ceremonial electoral confirmation process.
Rep. Dan Meuser, a Republican who represents the 9th District that covers a part of Northumberland and all of Montour County, said he stayed behind to help Capitol Police as "rioters" broke into the House.
“The U.S. Capitol was stormed by rioters. I stayed back trying to help secure the doors," he said. "Capitol Police kept everyone safe, while putting themselves at risk. We must be grateful to our law enforcement and condemn violent lawlessness. God bless America. We will get through this.”
U.S. Rep. Fred Keller, a Republican from the 12th District, reported he was able to get out of the room where protesters were attempting to enter.
"The violence happening at the U.S. Capitol is shameful, completely unacceptable, and un-American," he said. "This is not how our Republic should operate and the rioters must be fully prosecuted. God bless our Capitol police and first responders."
U.S. Sen. Pat Toomey, a Republican, also condemned the protestors' actions
“This is an absolute disgrace," Toomey said. "I appreciate the work of the United States Capitol Police under difficult circumstances. I am currently safe as are the few members of my staff that are currently at the Capitol complex.”
Sen. Bob Casey has not yet issued a statement. In a tweet from his official account this afternoon, it was noted that "Senator Casey was the only member of our team in the Capitol complex today. He is safe and taking direction from the United States Capitol Police."
This is a developing story. More details will be published when they become available.