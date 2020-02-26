MIDDLEBURG — The fire at a home on East Main Street Tuesday caused about $75,000 worth of damage and displaced one occupant.
Larry Campbell was cleaning out his pellet stove and accidentally ignited the fire.
Middleburg Fire Chief Dwayne "Butch" Hackenberg said Campbell was using a Shop Vac to clean the embers and some hot embers went out the exhaust and caught some children's toys ablaze.
Hackenberg estimated the damages at $75,000.
The fire shut down traffic on several main streets in the borough while volunteers responded.