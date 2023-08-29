MIFFLINBURG — A Mifflinburg man who faces an obstruction charge allegedly told investigators during a 2022 interview that he heard the body of 2-year-old Corey Edkin was in a gas station dumpster in Allenwood, according to court documents.
Henry Bush, 55, of Laurel Street, was charged Tuesday with a misdemeanor count of obstruction after Milton state trooper Brian Watkins said Bush admitted to lying during police interviews in relation to the disappearance of Edkin, according to investigators.
Watkins, who is lead investigator on the case, announced in June 2022 that state police had made "significant advances" in a 1986 disappearance and said at the time someone would be brought to justice.
Watkins said at the time, "the individuals who caused this tragedy will be brought to justice."
Edkin was 2 years old when he was reported missing from a home on Second Street in New Columbia on Oct. 13, 1986. Edkin's mother, Debbie Mowery, of New Columbia, reported her son missing, police said.
Troopers said Mowery told investigators she placed her son in her bed before she drove to a store in the early morning hours of Oct. 13, according to police. When she returned 30 minutes later, her son was gone, she said.
State police have investigated the case for 34 years.
Edkin was listed in the National Missing and Unidentified Persons System (NamUs) in 2009, according to NamUs Regional Program Specialist Amy Jenkinson.
In the early morning hours of Oct 13, 1986, troopers said there were "several other children and Mowery's roommate" inside the residence.
Mowery reported the child missing and troopers, who said Edkin was wearing gray pajamas, began a search of the area, including the Susquehanna Valley River, troopers said.
Troopers said they do not believe that the child walked away from the home, nor that he was abducted by any other person.
In an unsealed grand jury report, investigators say they spoke to Bush in an interview in November 2022, and the man told Watkins he had been "cleared" and he just wanted it over with.
Bush also told investigators that he read in a newspaper about a month or two after the Edkin disappearance that Edkin was found in a dumpster at a gas station in Allenwood, which is only a short distance from New Columbia, according to court documents.
When Bush appeared before the grand jury, he was questioned about his source of information on Edkin being inside the dumpster and that Bush was the only person to have ever provided that information to authorities, according to court documents.
Bush responded, "of course," according to the grand jury report.
Investigators said through the course of interviews with Bush and his grand jury testimony, Bush also downplayed his relationship with Mowery, and when he was asked why, Bush responded he did not know, according to court documents.
The grand jury report also says Bush's employer, who was not named, testified and said he encountered Bush outside the building where the grand jury proceedings were held.
The unidentified person allegedly stated Bush was a "very nervous man," the report said. The unidentified person also allegedly said Bush told the person he could not talk about why he was there, but he related that it was because he got mixed up with the wrong people at the wrong time, the report stated.
Bush allegedly testified he was not sure when he stayed overnight at Mowery's home and it could have been a week before Edkin disappeared, the report said.
Bush admitted he went to Mowery's home in the hours leading up to the disappearance, but could not remember why he did, the report said.
The report also states Bush used the term "alibi" with respect to checking on his grandmother during the early morning hours of Oct. 13 when Edkin went missing. When asked why he would use the term "alibi" if he had done nothing wrong, he allegedly responded, "I don't know," the report said.
Bush will appear at a later date before Mifflinburg District Judge Jeffery Mensch for a preliminary hearing.