A 13-year-old boy faces multiple charges after making verbal threats "against one of our schools" in the Mifflinburg Area School District, said Superintendent Ken Dady on Friday.
According to a release from borough police, the teen is in the custody of the Union County Juvenile Probation department following the incident. Police say they received a report from the state's "Safe 2 Say" program regarded alleged threats to the district.
The 13-year-old was arrested Thursday, police said.
Dady elaborated and further explained what happened in a message posted on the District's website.
"Yesterday, after school hours, the district received a S2SS tip (Safe to Say Something) that a verbal threat was made against one of our schools," Dady said.
"We were informed that our school police and local police were looking at the tip to investigate the details and legitimacy of the tip," he added. All tips are treated as legitimate when they come in, but some do turn out to be prank tips, Dady noted.
While the police were looking for the students involved, the district started to make plans to cancel or postpone the bonfire.
"As we were in that process," Dady said, "we received word that the students in question had been apprehended and that any potential immediate threat was over.
Police investigated the threats, located the male involved and charges were filed at the Union County Courthouse, said a message released by Mifflinburg Borough Police. The juvenile is charged with terroristic threats, ethnic intimidation, prohibited offensive weapons and possessing instruments of crime.
No further details were released by police.
"Even though that potential threat was over, and the bonfire could go on as planned, we decided it would be a good idea to take some precautions and had a greater police and administrative presence at the bonfire and during school (Friday)," Dady wrote. "At no time was there any weapon on our campuses, and the student involved were not on our campuses when the threat was verbalized."
"I am very thankful for the police officers and administration that has training in threat assessments to make sure the decisions that were being made had student safety at the forefront," he said "The bonfire (Thursday) and school today would have been canceled if we felt the students, staff and community would have been at risk. And those cancellations would have had to occur if it would not have been for the swift and thorough action of our school and local police departments."
Dady also acknowledged the individual who initially made the Safe To Say report.
"My greatest shout out goes to the anonymous person who utilized the S2SS system to tip us off to this potential threat, he said. "Thank you so much to that person who decided that they should let someone know what they overheard - my gratitude to you is more than I could ever express. This is exactly how the S2SS system should be utilized, and I urge anyone who overhears incidents of threats, violence, bullying, etc. to call administration directly or to utilize the S2SS system to help keep our schools safe."
Mifflinburg police were assisted by Buffalo Valley Regional Police, Middleburg Police, and Mifflinburg School police, along with Mifflinburg school staff and administration and the county's juvenile probation officers.
The incident comes on the heels of two recent incidents at Valley schools. A spent bullet was found inside a classroom at Danville's intermediate school earlier this month. A student at Midd-West Middle School faces juvenile charges after he brought a firearm to school.