Myrle Miller has been found guilty of first-degree murder in relation to her husband John Nichols' death in 2018.
The defense called three witnesses before quickly resting its case in the murder trial of Monday morning in Union County Court.
Jury deliberations began this afternoon in the case where Miller is accused of poisoning and defrauding her 77-year-old husband John Nichols, who died on April 14, 2018.
State troopers allege Miller intentionally fed Nichols her own prescription medication, verapamil, knowing it would cause his heart to fail. She was arrested in May 2021 and has been held in jail without bail.
More details will be published as they become available