MILTON — A Milton man is jailed without bail and is charged with attempted homicide after police say he fired a gun at a woman on Thursday night.
According to police, Benjamin Anspach, 33, of Mahoning Street fired a shot through a door at a residence in the Milton Village Complex.
Anspach appeared before Milton District Judge Mike Diehl Friday morning and was sent to Northumberland County Jail after the judge denied bail.
Police say the incident began when an officer was on patrol in the complex. During the patrol, a female flagged down an officer and allegedly said there was a shooting, according to court documents. As the officer began to probe the incident he saw a male walking toward Mahoning Street with a hoodie up, according to officers.
The man was determined to be Anspach, police said.
When officers tried to give commands to the man to stop, officers said he continued to walk away from police, according to court documents. Police continued to tell Anspach to show his hands but the man refused the commands, police said.
An officer approached Anspach and attempted to take him into custody and officers alleged Anspach reached for a gun, later to be determined as a semi-automatic handgun, police said.
Police spoke with the victim who said after an altercation at the home, Anspach fired the weapon through a closed door and a bullet hit her in the right hip, police said.
Anspach now faces felony attempted murder, aggravated assault, and several other charges.
Anspach will have a preliminary hearing at a later date in front of Diehl.