MILTON — Milton Borough Police are exploring the decision to press charges against a juvenile who shared images of a gun on social media posts that were shared among some students in the district.
Milton Area School District leaders activated "reverse evacuation protocol procedures," which meant no outside activities, on Wednesday for a gun-related incident, prompting action from school officials for the second time since last week.
"After completing interviews with all identified parties, Milton Borough Police believe this afternoon's threat has been neutralized and charges are being explored against the juvenile involved," Milton Police Chief Curt Zettlemoyer said. "We will continue to operate at the highest level of security."
On Wednesday, school officials were made aware that several juvenile students at the middle school shared a post on social media last week that included an image of a gun, according to a joint press release from District Superintendent Dr. Cathy Keegan and Zettlemoyer.
On May 16, a student brought a Glock and 16 rounds of ammunition onto school grounds.
"In collaboration with School Resource Officers and the Milton Police Department, a full investigation was launched, including identifying and interviewing the student believed to have shared the picture of the gun on social media," Keegan and Zettlemoyer said.
While the post was shared last week, leaders in the district were only made aware of its existence on social media at 12:45 p.m. Wednesday.
"While Milton Borough Police are confident this threat has been neutralized, our school community is aware of the recent tragedy in Texas and is taking no chances to ensure our children are safe, as evidenced by the police presence at all campuses," said Keegan and Zettlemoyer. "Since our gun threat last week, we have been in continual collaboration with the Milton Borough Police and have stepped up presence inside and outside of our schools."
Milton Police are cooperating with local law enforcement and will be on hand to assist with school dismissals, scheduled at regular dismissal times, the superintendent and police chief said.
"Milton Borough Police have the full cooperation of the Milton Area School District as this investigation continues," they said.
Last week, Zettlemoyer said a tip was received after school about the student with the gun and ammunition. An immediate investigation started, he said.
“Working collaboratively, the juvenile was identified and the authorities confirmed the juvenile was carrying a Glock in school with 16 rounds of ammunition,” Keegan said last week. “The authorities continue to investigate the matter. The current processes in place, between the school district and police, ensured a quick and immediate police response.”
No students in either incident have been identified because they are juveniles, said Zettlemoyer.