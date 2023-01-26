Milton Borough police have taken an unidentified Milton Area middle school student into custody after they say the student used a fake social media account to say he would bring a gun to school.
In a joint statement issued by school superintendent John Bickhart and Milton Police Chief Kurt Zettlemoyer, said they have "identified the student responsible and have confirmed there is no longer a threat to students or the community. Investigators are confident the student acted alone in this threat."
According to school officials and police, using information collected from the Safe2Say Something Tipline and several students from the district, investigators were able to identify the person responsible for the threats.
"Investigators tell District officials that a Middle School student created a false Social Media account, impersonating another Milton Area student," they wrote. "With that fake Social Media account, the student responsible for creating that fake account threatened to bring a gun to school."
Milton Police apprehended the unidentified juvenile Thursday afternoon and are filing juvenile charges against the student responsible for creating the fake social media account, police said.
Bickhart said "full counseling services to all of its students" and he encouraged all students and parents to continue to share information on the Safe2Say Something Tipline.
"Resources like the tip line and open conversation with school district leaders will help to ensure our students and staff are safe and secure while on our campus," he said.
Bickhart said all Milton schools will resume learning in classes on Friday as normally scheduled with an increased police presence across all of our campuses.
"The safety and security of our students and staff will always be our number one priority," Bickhart and Zettlemoyer said.
Bickhart said school officials were alerted by the state's Safe2Say Something Tip Line early Thursday morning and schools were closed in the early morning hours Thursday.
"The tip stated there was a social media post targeting specific students and stating a student was going to bring a gun to school on Thursday," Bickhart wrote to the school community. "In collaboration with the Milton Borough Police Department, a full investigation was launched."
Bickhart said additional Safe2Say Something tips were received by the district throughout the night.
"Acting in an abundance of caution for the safety of our students and employees, the Milton Area School District will be closed today," Bickhart wrote.