MILTON — A threat to the Milton Area School District will move all classes to virtual on Wednesday, according to an alert from school officials.
The source of the threat has been identified but details will not be released at this time, said Milton Superintendent Dr. Cathy Keegan.
"At this point in the evening, it has been determined that there is no immediate threat to the safety of students and staff of the Milton Area School District,” Keegan said. "The investigation continues with the Milton Area School District and Milton Borough Police Department working collaboratively to follow all leads to ensure the investigation is completed in a thorough manner.”
Keegan said additional information will be released by Wednesday.
"We appreciate all the information provided by our community and we have identified the source,” Keegan said.
The district will continue with the plan to conduct classes 100 percent virtually on Wednesday, she said.
Residents are asked to contact the Milton Police Department at 570-742-8757 if they have any questions, concerns or information to share, according to the alert posted to the school district's website Tuesday night.
There will be no curbside meal services tomorrow, according to the district's alert.
The incident also spread in the Shikellamy district, which sent parents a "One Call" alert Tuesday evening.
Superintendent Jason Bendle said his district received information about a threat and he immediately contacted Shikellamy Police Chief Shawn Williams.
"The Shikellamy administration, Chief (Shawn) Williams, along with multiple law enforcement agencies worked together,” Bendle said. "It was determined that the concern had nothing to do with the Shikellamy School District. We thank everyone who reached out being vigilant.”
Shikellamy will hold classes as scheduled and district officials said there is no threat to the district.
Milton police did not immediately return calls seeking further details.