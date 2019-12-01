The missing hunter in Union County was found alive, according to state police at the Milton barracks.
The unnamed hunter was reported missing near Thomas Dam Road, Millmont, at around 7:40 p.m. Saturday, according to the Union County West End Fire Company.
According to the fire company, the search lasted approximately 12 hours, the hunter was found and was transported to the hospital.
Central Region 49 Rescue Squad Station 45 out of Northumberland County was called out at 9 p.m. Saturday. They announced on the station's official Facebook page around 7:30 a.m. today that the hunter was found alive.
West End complimented all of the search and rescue teams that aided in the search, including local emergency personnel, the Pennsylvania Game Commission, the Department of Conservation and Natural Resources and a Pennsylvania State Police helicopter unit.