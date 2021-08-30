MOUNT CARMEL — One of the organizers of the Family Ties Trusting Foundation and Milton barber who went missing for five days has been located, according to Mount Carmel Police.
Ahkil Lee, 27, who was reported missing over the weekend, according to Mount Carmel Police Chief Christopher Buhay, spoke with officers Monday afternoon.
Buhay would not say where Lee was but said Lee was in contact with officers and is unharmed.
Lee was reported missing by Kortney Bozza, 26, of Kulpmont, the mother of one of Lee’s children.
Lee was featured in the Shamokin area for his organization prior to school starting and posted a video about his group appearing inside the Shamokin Area High School to give away school supplies and free haircuts.
The event was originally planned to take place on Shamokin city property but was moved to the district’s facilities.