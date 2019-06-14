UPDATE: Lacey Danielle Bradshaw, 17, of Bloomsburg, who went missing at around 5 p.m. Thursday, has been located in Williamsport, Bloomsburg Police officer Ryan Edgar said Friday night.
Edgar said police received information the former Shamokin resident was at a home in Williamsport. Williamsport police arrived and found the teen unharmed.
—————
Original story:
A former Shamokin resident is missing, leaving her family and friends concerned for her well-being.
Lacey Danielle Bradshaw, 17, of Bloomsburg, went missing at around 5 p.m. Thursday, Bloomsburg Police officer Ryan Edgar said Friday night.
Bradshaw is approximately 5-foot-2 and 115 pounds, with shoulder length reddish-brown hair, according to Edgar.
‘We have followed up a few leads and are hoping she returns safely,” he said.
Bradshaw’s foster mother Rona Anderson, of Bloomsburg, said she hopes Bradshaw is safe.
“She told me she was going to meet a grieving friend and I have not heard from her since,” Anderson said. “She is not responding to anyone and we just want her to come home."
Felicity Bower, 18, of Marion Heights, said she spoke to Bradshaw about a week ago.
“When I heard about this I attempted to reach her and there was no answer,” Bower said. ‘I am very much concerned for her and I want her to be safe and home. I just want to know she is OK.”
Anyone with information is asked to contact Bloomsburg Police at 570-784-6300.