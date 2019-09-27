A 33-year Missouri man has been charged with homicide in Montour County.
State Police at Milton announced this morning that David Earle Downing, of St. Louis is being held without bail after they say he shot and killed an unidentified man in a Montour County hotel.
A second person from St. Louis, 25-year-old Miqueal La Myra Brown, also faces charges of hindering apprehension and providing false reports to law enforcement personnel.
According to state police, they responded to Super 8 in Valley Township and found a male deceased in a hotel room. During the investigation, police said they learned that Downing shot and killed the male during an argument. Police said Downing fled the scene and hid a pistol in the glovebox of Brown's vehicle as she drove away.
Downing is charged with criminal homicide, hindering apprehension and carrying a firearm without a license. He was arraigned by District Judge Marvin Shrawder and sent to Montour County Prison without bail.
Brown faces two counts of hindering apprehension and she is being held in Columbia County on $100,000 bail.
State police and Montour County Coroner Scott Lynn were on the scene of the crime for several hours Thursday. Authorities were witnessed standing on a second floor walkway at the motel. A state trooper was seen climbing onto a roof at the motel.
Five state police cruisers were parked on the property along with two reconstruction units.
The Super 8 by Wyndham Danville is located at 35 Sheraton Road.
A state trooper was stationed at the intersection of Sheraton and Route 54 where a damaged vehicle was parked and eventually lifted onto a rollback trailer around 8 p.m. It is unknown if the vehicle was part of the investigation.
More details will be published when they become available.