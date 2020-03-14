Montour and Union County Commissioners Friday afternoon declared a Disaster Emergency effective immediately in the wake of the COVID-19 spread across the nation.
“We want to be proactive rather than reactive,” Montour County Commissioner Vice Chairman Dan Hartman said of the proclamation. County operations will continue as normal, he said,. The public is encouraged to conduct as much business as possible via phone, electronically, or the mail system to avoid public exposure to the virus.
Further guidance can be found at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention at www.cdc.gov Geisinger has information on its website, www.geisinger.org. Geisinger also has implemented a hotline for those suspecting they have the virus: 570-284-3657.
Additionally, Montour commissioners have been in contact with Rabbittransit, which provides transportation services to senior citizens and others. Rabbittransit is currently operating under its service prioritization plan, meaning the agency will continue to provide trips for dialysis, medical, work, pharmacy and access to food.
Dana Moser, Rabbittransit manager for Montour, Columbia and Northumberland counties, said for at least the next two weeks those calling for transport requests will be asked if it is absolutely necessary or if an appointment can be rescheduled to reduce the total number of trips so the agency can concentrate on life-sustaining trips.
According to the Union County commissioners, the "primary purpose is to support our area’s health care institutions and emergency responders and for the county and its residents to be better prepared to manage the evolving Coronavirus (COVID-19) Pandemic."
There were no reports of Patients Under Investigation (PUI), Suspected or Confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Union County. The board said it is aware of the cases in other counties, which has prompted the Union County’s Emergency Management Coordinator to formally request the Declaration of Disaster Emergency.
Commissioners steered the public to general safety actions as recommended by the Centers for Disease Control, which can be found on www.unioncountypa.org, www.cdc.gov or Health.pa.gov.
Follow public health advice such as increased handwashing, avoiding crowds, limiting travel, and other social distancing procedures.
The Union County Declaration of Disaster Emergency document will be available Tuesday, March 17, 2020 upon the Commissioners' formal approval.
"Union County, with assistance from its leadership, are completing protocols to enable Union County staff to continue to provide essential county services to the public while minimizing exposure to the virus," commissioners wrote. "The protocols include restricted travel and meetings, and requirements for self-quarantining in the event of flu-like illnesses. These protocols are designed to be flexible to meet the essential needs through various virus phases."