A cluster of strong thunderstorms knocked out power for more than 2,600 households in the Valley this afternoon.
As of 8:25 p.m., more than two hours after the storms first hit, more than 1,400 households remained without power. Citizens' Electric in Lewisburg reported 1,031 customers were still without power and PPL reported 370 customers in Valley counties without power.
East Buffalo Township, with 978 outages, faced the biggest impact. Citizens' Electric reports crews are working on the outage and the company estimates some customers may not have power until 2 a.m. They have already restored power for 705 customers in the township.
The company also reports 69 outages in Union Township, where they estimate they will have power back on between 10 and 10:15 p.m. for most customers.
Snyder County was among the hardest hit in PPL's coverage area. In the county, 216 Middlecreek Township customers remain without power, followed by 88 in Union Township and 23 in Penn Township. PPL estimates repairs will be completed and power will be restored to those customers between 12:30 and 1 a.m.
PPL also reports 30 customers in White Deer Township, Union County without power and estimates power will be restored by 2:30 a.m. PPL restored power for 56 customers in Northumberland County and as of 8:30 p.m., two households — both in Turbot Township — remained without power. Estimated repair time is 2 a.m.
The National Weather Service indicated the wave of thunderstorms that rolled through the Valley could produce wind gusts of up to 60 miles per hour and quarter size hail that was expected to damage vehicles and property.
Trees were knocked down in several areas across the Valley and lightning struck at least one house, on West Wood Drive in Union County, according to public 911 radio communications.
Sunbury, Selinsgrove, Northumberland, Winfield, Trevorton, Shamokin Dam, Hummels Wharf, Montandon, Kreamer, Port Trevorton, Kratzerville, Rebuck, Leck Kill, Urban, New Berlin, Freeburg, Dalmatia, Herndon, Seven Points and Selinsgrove Airport are the locations listed in the alert.
This is a developing story.