A cluster of strong thunderstorms knocked out power for more than 2,500 households in the Valley this afternoon and the National Weather Service issued a warning effective until 7 p.m. for a large portion of the Valley.
Citizens' Electric in Lewisburg is reporting 2,454 customers without power, with 1,683 customers in East Buffalo Township representing the largest amount, followed by 650 in Buffalo Township. PPL reports, 96 customers in Middlecreek Township in Snyder County without power. There are 58 PPL customers in Northumberland County without power at this time, including 41 in Turbot Township.
The warning from the National Weather Service indicated the strong storm could produce wind gusts of up to 60 miles per hour and quarter size hail that is expected to damage vehicles and property.
Sunbury, Selinsgrove, Northumberland, Winfield, Trevorton, Shamokin Dam, Hummels Wharf, Montandon, Kreamer, Port Trevorton, Kratzerville, Rebuck, Leck Kill, Urban, New Berlin, Freeburg, Dalmatia, Herndon, Seven Points and Selinsgrove Airport are the locations listed in the alert.
Citizens' Electric expects to have power restored to most customers between 8 p.m. and 8:15 p.m. PPL expects to have power restored for customers in the Middlecreek by 12:30 a.m. tonight. In Northumberland County, the firm estimates power will be restored for some customers by as early as 7:30 p.m., but others, on Golf Course Road near the intersection of Route 147 and Interstate 80, may not have power until midnight.
This is a developing story.