Some Valley schools are dismissing early today in advance of the rain expected to change over to snow this morning.
Shamokin will dismiss the junior/senior high school students at 10:30 followed by the elementary students at 11:30. All evening events are cancelled.
Line Mountain will dismiss its junior/senior high school students at 9:45 a.m. and elementary students at 10:45. The spring musical scheduled for tonight has been postponed until 2 p.m. Sunday.
Danville will dismiss it high school and middle school students at 11 a.m. with Intermediate and Primary school students following at 11:15 a.m.
Lourdes Regional will dismiss its elementary students at 10:15, followed by high school students at 10:30.
Mount Carmel students will be dismissed beginning with the junior and senior high school students at 10:30 and the elementary students between 11:15 and 11:30.
The Northumberland County Career and Technology Center, which has students from Line Mountain, Mount Carmel and Shamokin, will dismiss students between 10 and 10:30 a.m.
All Southern Columbia students will be dismissed beginning at 11:30.