The multi-day storm sweeping across the United States will exit the Valley this morning but will make for a slippery morning commute for drivers.
The winter weather advisory announced by the National Weather Service in State College is set to expire at 10 a.m.
Most Valley school districts canceled classes Thursday night for the safety of staff and students. Shamokin and Milton announced Friday's classes would be virtual.
This morning, Bucknell University announced all classes would be canceled on Friday
More than 200,000 homes and businesses lost power across the U.S. on Thursday as power companies struggled to keep pace with freezing rain and snow that weighed down tree limbs and encrusted power lines, part of a winter storm that dumped more than a foot of snow in parts of the Midwest and triggered weather warnings from Texas to the Northeast.
Storm conditions caused headaches for travelers across the country as airlines canceled more than 6,000 flights scheduled for Thursday or Friday in the U.S. At Dallas-Fort Worth Airport, authorities shut down all runways Thursday morning and reported more than 1,000 canceled flights.
John Gresik, a senior meteorologist for AccuWeather, expected precipitation across the Valley to remain all rain until temperatures dipped below freezing overnight, sometime between midnight and 2 p.m. he predicted.
"After 2 a.m., the changeover occurs and we will see some ice," he said. "There won't be an instant sheet of ice on roads, but trees and powerlines could have a light layer of ice."
Gresik said the pavement temperatures in the Valley should remain above freezing, but by daybreak a layer of ice should be on Valley roads, leading to a difficult commute.
"Temperature will be about 27, so there will be a layer of ice by morning," he said. "It will then transition into some sleet and snow for a period of time. The precipitation is going to wind down and it will be over by mid-day."
Evangelical Community Hospital's COVID-19 test site will have a delayed opening today. The testing site along St. Mary Street is open from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
PennDOT implemented Tier 1 traffic restriction for parts of western Pennsylvania at noon and more restrictions across the eastern part of the state, including the Valley later in the day Thursday. At 6 p.m., Tier 1 restrictions were added for additional highways, including the entire length of Interstates 80 and 180.
Under Tier 1 restrictions, the following vehicles are not permitted on affected roadways: Tractors without trailers; Tractors towing unloaded or lightly loaded enclosed trailers, open trailers or tank trailers; Tractors towing unloaded or lightly loaded tandem trailers; Enclosed cargo delivery trucks that meet the definition of a CMV; Passenger vehicles (cars, SUV's, pickup trucks, etc.) towing trailers; Recreational vehicles/motorhomes; School buses, commercial buses and motor coaches not carrying chains or Alternate Traction Devices (ATD's); Motorcycles.
The disruptive storm began Tuesday and moved across the central U.S. on Wednesday's Groundhog Day, the same day the famed groundhog Punxsutawney Phil predicted six more weeks of winter. The storm came on the heels of a nor'easter last weekend that brought blizzard conditions to many parts of the East Coast.
The Associated Press contributed to this story.