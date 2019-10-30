Expected wet weather is creating Halloween havoc with scheduled events for Thursday night.
AccuWeather is calling for an inch of rain across the Valley tonight with a 75 percent chance of precipitation.
Sunbury's "Light the Night Sunbury" has been rescheduled for Saturday night to coincide with trick-or-treat night in Sunbury. The event was originally scheduled for Thursday night in Cameron but was then canceled. Officials have now said it will be held Saturday from 6 to 9 p.m.
Another "Light the Night," this one in Watsontown, has also been moved to Saturday. The event will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. at Kingdom Kidz Puppet Home, 11 E. Third St.
Susquehanna University’s annual Halloween on the Ave. has been moved to tonight from 6-8 p.m. along the 300 and 400 blocks of University Avenue.
Shamokin's Grace Chapel Church has moved its Trunk or Treat event to 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday.
Other trick-or-treating nights in Valley communities have also been rescheduled:
Catawissa: Now Friday from 6 to 8 p.m.
Danville: Now Saturday night from 6 to 9 p.m.
East Buffalo Township: Now Saturday night from 5:30 p.m. to 9 p.m.
Mahoning Township: Now Saturday night from 6 to 9 p.m.
McClure: Now Saturday night from 6 to 8 p.m.
Milton: Now Saturday night from 6 to 8:30 p.m.
Northumberland: Now Saturday from 6 to 8 p.m.
Lewisburg: Now Saturday from 6 to 9 p.m.
Ralpho Township: Now Wednesday night from 5-8 p.m.
Riverside: Now Saturday night from 6 to 9 p.m.
Selinsgrove: Now Saturday night from 6 to 8 p.m.
Shamokin and Coal Township: Now Saturday night from 6-8 p.m.
Shamokin Dam: Now Wednesday from 6 to 8 p.m.
Sunbury: Now Saturday from 6 to 9 p.m.
Watsontown: Now Saturday from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m; Parade forms at 5:30, starts at 6.
Zerbe Township: Now Saturday from 6 to 8 p.m.
This story will be updated if more events are postponed.