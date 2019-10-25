SHAMOKIN — The mother of 3-year-old Arabella Parker was arrested Thursday night after state police charged the 23-year-old with felony counts of endangering the welfare of children, obstruction of a child abuse case and hindering apprehension for prosecution, according to state police.
According to court documents, while Arabella was on the ground having a seizure Oct. 10, Samantha Delcamp, of Trevorton, googled "what to do when your child is having a seizure" at 9 p.m. Northumberland County 911 records show that emergency crews were not called until 9:50 p.m., leaving the child on the ground for 50 minutes untreated, troopers said.
Delcamp, of Trevorton, was taken into custody by Stonington state trooper Brian Seibert at around 7 p.m., Northumberland County District Attorney Tony Matulewicz said. She will be arraigned later today, Matulewicz said.
Matulewicz declined comment pending court proceedings, he said Thursday night.
Delcamp's boyfriend Jahrid Burgess, 19, of Trevorton, was arrested Oct. 11 and charged with felony aggravated assault after troopers said the man beat the child so severely she ended up in critical condition at Geisinger Medical Center, in Danville.
Burgess is set to appear for a preliminary hearing today at 9:30 a.m. in the Northumberland County Courthouse in front of Shamokin District Judge John Gembic. He remains jailed on $200,000 cash bail.
The district attorney's office approved charges against Delcamp Thursday night, Matulewicz said.
According to court documents, Delcamp provided false statements during an interview with troopers on Oct. 10 when she first told authorities Burgess did not cause the injuries to her daughter but later admitted he did.
Delcamp told troopers that when Burgess would punch the child she did not do anything to prevent the incidents from happening, according to court documents. She told troopers Burgess hit the child causing her collarbone to break, troopers said.
Troopers said Delcamp failed to alert authorities of alleged child abuse and prevented Northumberland County Children and Youth Services from investigating.
When Delcamp did speak to Children and Youth Services she lied on several occasions and attempted to cover up all accusations against her and Burgess, troopers said.
Delcamp would leave the home when children and youth officials were coming to visit, according to court documents.
Last week, Delcamp told The Daily Item she feared for her life and that she was also a victim of Burgess after he beat her and broke her ribs. Burgess is accused by troopers of striking Delcamp.
Arabella remains fighting for her life and, according to doctors, still has a 10 percent chance at living. She needed to have part of her brain removed, according to Matulewicz.
Delcamp had been dating Burgess for the past four months, she said.
Delcamp said the incidents of abuse started months ago when she met Burgess on social media. Delcamp said she eventually moved in with Burgess and two other people on Reagan Street in Sunbury until about a month ago, when Northumberland County Children and Youth Services visited the home.
According to the Northumberland County Court filing on Sept. 9, Bonnie Kahley, 55, of Sunbury, Arabella's maternal grandmother, asked a domestic relations hearing officer for partial custody of the child on Aug. 2. A hearing between Kahley and Delcamp — Arabella's mother and Kahley’s daughter — was scheduled for Sept. 5 in front of Northumberland County Hearing Officer Marsha Skoff. Kahley was 27 minutes late for the hearing, according to the court filing.
Children and Youth officials had said they were not concerned with Arabella living with Delcamp, according to the filing.
The case was dismissed.