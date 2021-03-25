HERSHEY – Dani Rae Renno scored 24 points and Mount Carmel's girls basketball team won its first PIAA title in with a 54-43 win over Neshannock on Thursday in Hershey.
The Red Tornadoes were appearing in their first ever state final, claiming the gold in the 2A final, the first of 12 games in Hershey. Mount Carmel finished the season 19-5. Neshannock, the District 7 champion, finished 19-3.
Renno scored 10 consecutive points in the second half as Mount Carmel started to pull away. She made 10 her 13 shots and grabbed 10 rebounds. Alyssa Reisinger added 12 points and five rebounds for MCA, while Lauren Shedleski scored 10 points and pulled down seven boards.
Mount Carmel led by as many as 14 points in fourth quarter before the Lancers closed to within six with a minute to go.